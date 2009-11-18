30 Seconds To Mars to play UK arenas
- Published
30 Seconds To Mars have announced details of a new UK tour.
Jared Leto and band will step up and play five arena dates next year beginning in Nottingham on 19 February.
They'll also play gigs in Manchester, Cardiff, London and Glasgow with tickets going on sale on Saturday 21 November at 9am.
Their new album This Is War, the follow-up to 2005's A Beautiful Lie, is released on 7 December.
The full dates are:
Nottingham Trent FM Arena - 19 February
Manchester Evening News Arena - 20
Cardiff International Arena - 21
London Wembley Arena - 23
Glasgow SECC - 27
