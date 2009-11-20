Peter Kay confirms stand-up dates
Phoenix Nights comedian Peter Kay has confirmed that he'll be doing his first live stand-up shows in nearly seven years in 2010.
He'll play Manchester's MEN Arena for four consecutive nights on 27, 28, 29 and 30 April.
In an interview with Chris Moyles on Radio 1 he jokingly called it the Tour That Doesn't Tour Tour.
He said he decided to do the dates after writing his new autobiography, Saturday Night Peter.
"I want to do it again. I regret not doing it. I did like doing it. Because I wrote that book and I started talking about it again I thought, 'It would be shame if I didn't it again'.
"I do like it. It is terrifying, you and 10,000 people but it will be good."
Tickets go on sale at 11am tomorrow, Saturday 21 November, and will cost £35.
Fans who register for the shows on his own website will be sent a free link, allowing them to get their tickets before they go on sale to the general public.
The Lancashire funnyman's last live shows were in 2003 during his record-breaking Mum Wants A Bungalow tour.
Explaining his decision to restrict the tour to four dates in Manchester, Kay said: "I don't want to be away from home, this is a happy compromise. The secret to life is balance, spending time with your family and friends, with a bit of work."
In an interview later on ITV's This Morning, Peter Kay announced he'd be hosting next year's Brit Awards being held at London's Earls Court on 16 February.
Peter Kay, who had a hit with (Is This The Way To) Amarillo, has also brought together almost 100 famous faces from around the world to create this year's official single for Children In Need.
The song will be broadcast during BBC One's live charity show tonight at 7.15pm (20 November).
The 36-year-old earned around £4.5 million last year from book and DVD sales.