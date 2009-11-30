Rival supporters sit together
By Brandice Alexander
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
Home and away fans sitting next to each other at a football match? Well it's happened over the weekend. Fans at the Nottingham Forest against Doncaster Rovers game on Saturday were able to buy family tickets and sit together. Forest claim it's the first time there's ever been a mixed home and away stand.
Families of opposing sides were able to buy ticket for two adults and two children for the Brian Clough Stand and cheer on their teams side by side.
It's all part of a new scheme called Fans of the Future aimed at kids.
Nottingham Forest's Safety Officer Alan Bexon said: "Having families sat together enjoying a match will teach kids how to behave at a match and hopefully this is the start of a new future for genuine football fans."
He's the brains behind the idea and says there are plans for the scheme to be rolled out to other clubs. He confessed that he was on edge throughout the game.
Respecting fans
He said: "Crunch time was Forest scoring their first goal.
"We were hoping Donny fans sitting in that section would respect the opposition fans cheering. Thankfully that's exactly what happened."
Alan Bexon's a happy man - his team beat Doncaster Rovers 4 -1 and there was no trouble.
He said: "For the mixed Brian Clough stand very stringent measures were put in place by both clubs to ensure that the sale of those tickets were available for genuine, supporting families, whose intention was to mix cordially with families supporting Nottingham Forest."
For Alan it's been a success but how did it affect the atmosphere of the game?
Normally at football grounds, supporters of both sides are segregated to prevent any trouble - but does that mean you can't get any chants going?
'Friendly banter'
Well not surprisingly fans of the winning team - Forest - were chanting and bantering throughout the game.
But what about Donny fans - how did they feel in the mixed stand?
Fourteen-year-old Billie Lindsay's a Rovers fan. He said: ''Forest fans are chanting so why can't we?
"I think its a good idea putting rival supporters together, it's been fun actually."
Alan Stubbs was sitting next to him. He's a Forest fan and he agreed: "I think it's helped the atmosphere. There's a bit of friendly banter between both clubs but we've kept it respectful."