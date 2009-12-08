Courteeners name new LP and tour
The Courteeners have confirmed the title of their forthcoming second album and revealed a string of tour dates for 2010.
Speaking to Radio 1's Zane Lowe lead singer Liam Fray revealed the album, released in February, is to be called Falcon.
The Manchester band's debut album St. Jude reached number 4 when it was released in April 2008.
The foursome tour the UK in support of the album beginning in Hull on 4 March.
The full dates are:
Hull University - 4 March
Lincoln Engine Shed - 5
Liverpool University - 6
Nottingham Rock City - 8
Bristol O2 Academy - 9
Norwich UEA - 11
Blackpool Empress Ballroom - 12
Bournemouth O2 Academy - 15
Oxford O2 Academy - 16
London O2 Brixton Academy - 18
Sheffield O2 Academy - 19
Birmingham O2 Academy - 20
Newcastle O2 Academy - 22
Edinburgh Picture House - 23
Glasgow O2 Academy - 24
Leeds O2 Academy - 26