'Wild Things' stars reveal movie secrets

By Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat entertainment reporter

Published

Where the Wild Things Are is the latest children's story to be adapted for the big screen. The book was written by Maurice Sendak and tells the story of Max, a boy who creates his own world in a forest with wild creatures. The film was directed by Spike Jonze and features the voice of Oscar winner Forest Whitaker. We asked Max Records, who plays Max, and producer Vincent Landay what it was like to film the classic story.

image copyrightPA
image captionAround 1000 boys in six countries auditioned for the part of Max in Where The Wild Things Are

Where The Wild things Are is out now.

