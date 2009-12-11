'We sat there and watched the water rise'
Last month Cockermouth in Cumbria was the scene of intense media coverage after a huge flood devastated parts of the town.
Hundreds of people had to be rescued from their homes after a record level of rainfall caused rivers to burst their banks.
The water level rose to over two metres in places. The BBC Switch show Revealed has been back to the town to find out how young people there are coping with the clean up, and the prospect of being out of their homes for Christmas.
Sarah, 15, lives on one of the worst affected streets in Cockermouth. This is the third time her house has flooded in four years.
She said: "It's hard to accept that this is my house, and that it's not going to be OK in a week."
Sarah says she has no choice but to sleep upstairs in the water damaged property. The flood water was so high it only stopped 30 centimetres short of her ground-floor ceiling.
'It smells'
There's still no heating because it's not safe to turn the power back on, and she says she can't stay at her grandparents, who live nearby, because they were also badly flooded.
"The first reaction of everyone that's been into the house is 'oh it smells," she said.
"There's us and then there's my grandparents and that's really our only family.
"When we've both been flooded it's hard for us to find somewhere to live. We're sleeping here, and it won't be until January before they can actually start fixing it (the house) because it'll take so long for it to dry."
Sarah says the house had only just been finished after the last flood, and that this will be the second Christmas in a row that her family cannot celebrate at home.
She said: "Last year my mum said we'll have Christmas dinner here and we couldn't, this year we said we'd have dinner here and we can't again. I mean no one's bought any presents or anything, I just don't think it's going to happen".
She says there are bigger things to worry about than Christmas
"No one would buy this house at all, there's no point," she said. "We won't be able to insure it this time after the amount of times its happened. It feels like we're going to get it finished and it's going to happen again.
"It just feels really pointless. It's like being scared every time the river gets to a certain height and it's still raining. It's not nice to live like that."
Flood rescue
Three weeks on from the flood, the town is still a wreck. Skips line the streets full of peoples' belongings. It all has to be destroyed because the floodwater may have contaminated everything with raw sewage.
Luke, 17, and his sister Rosie, 15, live off the main street in Cockermouth. They were trapped alone in their house on the night of the flood.
"We just sat there and watched the water rise. It got to between 5 and 6pm and the power shut off," said Luke.
"Within a space of about two hours the water was nearly a metre and a half high. It wasn't until about 6.30am the following morning that we were rescued by a boat."
"I miss being in my house," said Rosie. "we'd only just moved in and I'd put all my photos on my walls."
Asked if they'd thought about the future, Luke said: "I've tried not to."
