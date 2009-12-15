Green Day launch Rock Band video game
Green Day are to follow in the footsteps of The Beatles by launching their own version of video game Rock Band.
The game, where users will be able to play along with the Californian pop-punk trio's greatest hits, is set for release in 2010.
Compatible with Playstation 3, Wii and Xbox 360, it'll feature tracks spanning the group's 22-year career and feature "venues and art specific to the band's history".
Speaking about the release Green Day's lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong said: "We want people to fire this up, choose their favorite Green Day tracks, and play along with us as Rock Band avatars so they can feel what it's like to perform on stage as Green Day."
Rock Band has proved to be a highly successful since launching in 2007, competing with similar franchise Guitar Hero.
The latest edition in the series The Beatles: Rock Band was made available in September 2009.
Meanwhile, following the release of their latest album 21st Century Breakdown in early 2009 Green Day will play a UK tour in June 2010 including a date at Wembley Stadium.