Top 10 'ones to watch' in 2010
Newsbeat has unveiled the upcoming stars of music, film and TV to look out for this year. Check out who made the top 10 list for the year ahead, what they'll be up to and where you can see the artist or programme.
Ellie Goulding
Newsbeat's number one tip for super stardom in 2010 is singer-songwriter Ellie Goulding.
The 22-year-old's dance-infused songs have created a lot of buzz and she's also topped the BBC's Sound of 2010 poll, voted for by industry insiders and taste makers.
Goulding is also definitely in with the right crowd, counting artists like Marina And The Diamonds, Laura Marling and Mumford & Sons as friends.
"There's a lot of musical people in our group," she admits.
The singer's acoustic pop/electro mix should be all over the TV and radio this year, with her debut Lights due out in March.
If you want to get in on the action early she's also on tour in a few months, supporting US band Passion Pit.
Andrew Garfield
Twenty-six year-old actor Andrew Garfield is number two in our list.
Garfield was born in LA (his dad's American and his mum's English) but he moved to the UK when he was three.
In 2009 he appeared in The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus, Heath Ledger's last film, and also in Channel 4's critically-acclaimed Red Riding series.
However, 2010 should see his profile rise to new heights when he appears in British sci-fi film, Never Let Me Go, which stars Keira Knightley.
He's also set to star alongside Justin Timberlake in a movie about the founders of Facebook, called Social Network.
Glee
Much-hyped new American TV show Glee is a comedy set in a US high school focusing on the Glee club - a group of kids who sing and dance.
Each week they perform covers of classic tracks which you can then download.
The cast have just been honoured with a People's Choice Award for favourite new TV comedy.
"I don't know if we can really wrap our heads round it. We're just enjoying the ride.
"We're still filming, we're still completing season one and that's really important to us right now."
There was a sneak preview of the show on E4 just before Christmas and it starts properly on 11 January.
The Vampire Diaries
It's already picked up a gong for favourite new TV drama at the People's Choice Awards in LA, and if the success of Twilight and True Blood are anything to go by, The Vampire Diaries is set to be a big hit over in the UK too.
The show is based on the very popular books and has been adapted for TV by Kevin Williamson - the man behind Scream and Dawson's Creek.
The cast say there's definitely room for the series in an already crowded Vampire-themed market.
"You have Twilight which is the large theatrical franchise and you have True Blood which is the more R-Rated HBO version. This show fits into this niche, where a 13-year-old girl can't watch True Blood with her mum but can watch Vampire Diaries.
"It caters to a much younger audience, however it also caters to an older, maybe more mature audience. It hits on a lot of facets, which makes it a well-rounded show."
Justin Bieber
US pop and R'n'B singer Justin Bieber has been a big hit Stateside and he's only 15.
You may not have heard about Justin yet but you will in the next 12 months. His debut single is called One Time and it's already being played on Radio 1.
He was discovered singing on YouTube when he was 13 and a battle then ensued between Usher and Justin Timberlake to sign him - he went with Usher.
Probably his biggest gig to date was playing for President Barack Obama at the White House this Christmas.
Delphic
Expectation put on new bands can be great. But even greater can be the expectation put on them by themselves.
Manchester dance/indie hybrids Delphic were so consumed by making their debut album Acolyte, that when finally finished they bolted to Paris and didn't tell anyone.
"We completely freaked out," admitted guitarist Matt Cocksedge.
They needn't have worried though, with current stellar single Doubt a mere taster of the albums Underworld meets Bloc Party charms.
With the trio's claim that "the guitar is dead" they might just have to the future.
Hurts
The Manchester duo Hurts is made up of Theo Hutchcraft and Adam Anderson.
The new noir-pop neurotics are becoming as well known for their dapper dress sense as their music and unlike many acts tipped for success who play down the hype, these guys are going to milk it.
"I think we intend for next year just to continue living off the hype. We'll probably make an average record and live off the hype for as long as possible.
"We feel like we've duped everybody at the moment."
The boys have yet to play a single gig but a clutch of dates in Salford, London, Berlin and Koln are planned for February.
Everything Everything
Despite what it might look like today (i.e. snow covered) Manchester is a hot bed right now. Musically, at least.
Joining Lancashire cohorts Hurts and Delphic as the most touted outfits for the forthcoming year are experimental-pop foursome EE.
"There's a lot that's in our heads and in our fingers that's ready to go," said lead singer Jonathan speaking to us last year.
After the brilliance of recent single MY KZ, UR BF and the promise of an album before summer 2010 - we can't wait…
Saoirse Ronan
Fifteen-year-old Saoirse Ronan is being talked about as one of the brightest new acting talents of 2010.
She plays the main role in The Lovely Bones, the latest film from Lord of the Rings mastermind Peter Jackson, (who's described the actress as like a "young Cate Blanchett").
The movie's about a murdered teenager who watches over her grieving family and her killer from heaven. It also stars Susan Sarandon, Mark Wahlberg and Rachel Weisz.
Some critics think the film could be Oscar nominated but Saoirse says she's not paying too much attention to that at the moment.
"I'm trying not to think about it really," she admitted. "It's a little bit nerve wracking, quite a lot of anticipation from people... it would be a great honour."
However, the Irish actress is no stranger to award ceremonies. In 2007 she was nominated for an Oscar for her role in Atonement, where she starred alongside Keira Knightley.
You can catch Saoirse in the The Lovely Bones when it hits UK cinemas on 29 January.
Plan B
Look back three years and Ben Drew was the rough-cut voice of Britain's disenchanted streets.
He spat about inner-city poverty, teenage pregnancy and drug trafficking on his sarcastically titled debut Who Needs Action When You Got Words. Eminem with an acoustic guitar is how he got boxed.
Not strictly a brand new tip then, but 2010's Ben Drew is a reinvented man.
After starring alongside Sir Michael Caine in last year's Harry Brown he's now directing his own full length movie but it's in his music he's made his biggest strides.
"I've reinvented myself so if people are saying that I'm basically a newcomer," he says. “I’m doing a completely different style of music.
"My life has changed and I don't feel like I'm part of the same struggle I was in before."
Indeed, now suited, clean shaven and smartly dressed with a fresh pop sensibility (see single Stay Too Long) on soul-influenced, brassy second album The Deformation Of Strickland Banks he’s a changed man.
It seems like Plan B has reverted to Plan A, and it looks like it'll be a success.
Carey Mulligan
The final tip is for British actress Carey Mulligan who most recently starred in An Education. That film netted her two gongs - the Critics Choice Award and a British Independent Film Award for best actress.
The 24-year-old has also been nominated for a Golden Globe -which is usually a good indicator for the Oscars, but like Saoirse Ronan above, she told Newsbeat she's taking the whole thing in her stride.
She said: "It's too surreal to be exciting. It's too mad a concept. It's so huge that the Oscar thing seems like a whole other stratosphere that I can't really think about.
"It meant that more people went to see the film and that's what I wanted, so that's brilliant."
Carey is also starring as Michael Douglas' daughter in the upcoming Wall Street 2: Money Never Sleeps and is said to be dating Transformers star Shia LaBeouf, after the pair met on the set of Wall Street.