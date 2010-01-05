Kravitz confirms new Jacko song leak
- Published
Lenny Kratitz has confirmed a new song leaked on the internet is an unreleased collaboration between himself and Michael Jackson.
An incomplete, unmixed version of the song, called Another Day, can currently be heard online.
Posting a video clip of himself Kravitz said he wanted to "set the record straight" and that his version of the track had been "locked up in a vault since we recorded it".
He added: "I don't know how they obtained it. That person has nothing to do with the track."
'Amazing' experience
However, Kravitz confirmed that he wrote, produced and played all the instruments on the track alongside Jackson's vocal.
The singer and guitarist described the experience of recording with Jackson saying: "It was one of the most amazing musical experiences I've ever had."
Regarding an official release of the track he confirmed: "I'd like to see this thing straightened out as soon as possible because I'd like for you the fans - the people who love Michael - to be able to hear it in its entirety the way it was meant to it. The way Michael and I intended it to be.
"That's all being worked out."
It's the second posthumous track to have been aired since Jackson's death in June 2009, following the release of This Is It in October 2009.