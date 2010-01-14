Graham Norton 'won't be taking Jonathan Ross slot'
- Published
Graham Norton says he hasn't been called about taking over Jonathan Ross's Friday night TV chat show.
The presenter says he's perfectly happy doing his own show and isn't about to change into someone else.
Speaking at Wednesday night's press night for the musical Legally Blonde, Norton also said it was up to the BBC what to do with the slot.
He said: "I don't think anyone's going to take over from Jonathan Ross. It's Friday Night With Jonathan Ross.
"I do a thing called The Graham Norton Show, so we each have our own jobs - well he did have a job."
When asked if he'd like to move into the prestigious Friday night time slot, the 46-year-old presenter wouldn't commit.
'Weird thing'
He said: "It's very odd to know because certainly I don't think a chat show's going to go straight in there. That would be kind of weird.
"He's not on all the year so other things are in that slot anyway, so I guess it's up to the BBC what works in that slot.
"I've been doing my show, that's the weird thing. They're not leaving the set up and someone else wanders on. I think whatever happens, it's an hour in a schedule."
Jonathan Ross hit the headlines on 7 January when he announced he had decided not to renegotiate his contract at the BBC.
He is set to leave when his contract ends in July after 13 years at the corporation.
Ross, 49, hosts his own Friday night chat show, a Radio 2 show and film review programme.
The news of his departure came a day after it was announced that Norton had signed a two-year deal with the BBC, causing speculation about whether Norton might replace him.
Ross's history at the corporation has not been without controversy after 2008 phone calls to actor Andrew Sachs on Russell Brand's Radio 2 show saw him suspended.
He is the BBC's highest paid star and insisted his decision to leave was not "financially motivated".
Norton, who moved to the BBC from Channel 4 in 2005, hosts his own chat show and has also fronted several Andrew Lloyd Webber talent programmes.