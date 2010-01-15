McFly's Danny Jones wants to make 'opera cool'
- Published
Danny Jones, singer and guitarist in McFly, is taking a break from his usual style of music by trying out opera in new reality show Popstar To Opera Star. He'll be battling for survival every week against fellow singers like Kym Marsh, Vanessa White and Alex James. He says he's keen to take the classical genre to his younger fans.
Popstar To Operastar starts on ITV1 at 9pm on 15 January
Around the BBC
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.