McFly's Danny Jones wants to make 'opera cool'

Interview by Sinead Garvan
Newsbeat entertainment reporter

Danny Jones, singer and guitarist in McFly, is taking a break from his usual style of music by trying out opera in new reality show Popstar To Opera Star. He'll be battling for survival every week against fellow singers like Kym Marsh, Vanessa White and Alex James. He says he's keen to take the classical genre to his younger fans.

Danny Jones says the McFly boys have been fully supportive
The live show will be hosted by classical star Myleene Klass

Popstar To Operastar starts on ITV1 at 9pm on 15 January

