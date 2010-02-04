Download Festival joins Reading and Leeds to ban flags
- Published
Download is to follow other festivals such as Reading and Leeds in banning flags from their main arena after an "overwhelming number of complaints".
Announcing the decision to impose the ban, the festival's director John Probyn said: "I hope you all understand that this is to ensure that everyone can enjoy what's onstage."
Last August Reading and Leeds announced their plans to prohibit flags with festival organiser Melvin Benn describing them as a "nightmare" for fellow fans.
This year's Download, taking place between 11-13 June, will be headlined by AC/DC.
The Aussie rockers are joined by Dave Grohl's supergroup side-project Them Crooked Vultures and Stone Temple Pilots.
However, writing on Twitter Download added that flags were welcome at the festival if they were used to "mark tents in the campsite".
Glastonbury festival are currently conducting a fan poll on their website to decide whether flags will be banned at this year's event.