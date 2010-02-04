Toyota repairs to accelerator pedals to start next week
- Published
Toyota drivers are being told it will be next week before mechanics can start repairing cars which could have a faulty accelerator. The firm's recalling 180,000 sold in Britain.
If you're worried your car could be one with a problem, Toyota say they will send you a letter or you can call their hotline 0800 1388 744.
Waiting for parts
Toyota says it's still waiting for the parts to arrive in the UK, so the earliest repairs can start is 10 February.
It also says it'll only take about 30 minutes and only a Toyota dealer can do it.
No accidents
The Japanese car manufacturer says it's only had 26 calls about the potential problem and no actual accidents had happened as a result.
But Linda from Barnsley says she had a scary moment: "I put my foot down on the accelerator to overtake a car but as I pulled in, I put my foot down on the brake. I was going fast and nothing was happening."
Dave also had a problem with his, so he called the dealer:
"They said we've been inundated with calls and the courtesy cars are all gone. What do I do? Lose my car? Or drive an unsafe car? I didn't let them keep it, it is a joke."
Worried? Call Toyota's hotline on 0800 1388 744.
Toyota's UK spokesman Scott Brownlee said: "The instances reported to us are very small, we can't stress that enough.
"It is extremely unlikely anyone will experience this problem. If you're worried call our hotline."