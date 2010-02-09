Kaiser Chiefs 'needed to get bored'
Kaiser Chiefs lead singer Ricky Wilson has said the band "needed to get bored" in order to rediscover their hunger for writing new music.
The Leeds outfit decided to take a break following their homecoming appearance at last August's Leeds festival but have recently come back together.
Speaking to the BBC at the Total Production International Awards Wilson said: "After a couple of months we got bored, then I got really bored, then mind-numbingly bored and that's when you start thinking about the fact you want to get up and do something again.
He added: "I haven't felt this creative since we first started."
'Playing around'
Kaiser Chiefs' most recent album Off With Their Heads was released in 2008 but principle songwriters Wilson and drummer Nick Hodgson have now started recording new material again in the sticksman's newly built studio.
"We're playing around at the moment," said Wilson. "I'm sending him [Hodgson] words and lyrics in the mail. He's sending me CD's in the mail.
"We're actually utilising the Royal Mail quite a lot - it's quite nice because you find you're a little bit less embarrassed about what you send each other."
However, any song titles or release dates for the new songs are yet to be confirmed.
"There's no release date - what would be the point? It's funny, I read on the internet people going, 'When is the new album coming out?' Give us a chance.
"Contrary to popular belief it's pretty hard work once the ball starts rolling."