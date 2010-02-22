New beachside festival cancelled
A new beachside festival launched by promoters behind the Reading and Leeds festivals has been cancelled due to "unforeseen circumstances".
Playaway, launched in December 2009, and set to feature artists such as Calvin Harris, Scouting For Girls and Noisettes was due to take place at the Butlins holiday camp, Skegness between 16-18 April.
Ticket holders have been told they can obtain a refund from the point of purchase.
Playaway was conceived by Live Nation, the same promoters behind the Reading and Leeds, Wirleless and Latitude festivals.
