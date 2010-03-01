Kasabian and Kings of Leon to headline V Festival
Kasabian and Kings of Leon have been confirmed as headliners for this summer's V Festival.
Other names announced include Florence And The Machine, The Prodigy, Ellie Goulding, Paolo Nutini, La Roux, Pixie Lott, Plan B and Stereophonics.
Cheryl Cole will also add a pop flavour to proceedings when she tops the bill in The Arena.
Kasabian last played V in 2007 when they were on before Foo Fighters and The Killers.
Their latest album, West Ryder Pauper Lunatic Asylum, went to number one and they also picked up top honours at the Brits and NME awards.
The band said they were excited about being the main draw at V.
Lead singer Tom Meighan said: "We've played it a few times. I think it's a great festival. It's well done.
"It's well put together and the headline acts are fantastic. Of course we're pleased. How could I not be pleased?
"We're headlining V Festival. It's taken some time but now we're there. It's wonderful."
Tennessee rockers Kings of Leon last appeared at the event in 2008, when they were second headliners behind The Verve.
V Festival is staged over two days with the same bands playing at two sites, in Chelmsford and Staffordshire on 21 and 22 August.
In 2009 the festival was headlined by The Killers and Oasis.
However, the Manchester band failed to play the Chelmsford gig and split up a few days later.
V Festival organisers say Scouting For Girls, Kate Nash, Chase and Status and Imogen Heap will also be appearing.