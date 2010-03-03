Tinie Tempah single Pass Out on course for number one
London rapper and MC Tinie Tempah is on course to take the top spot in this weekend's singles chart with Pass Out.
The song has been outselling current number one, Jason Derulo's In My Head, which was a new entry on last Sunday's Radio 1 Chart Show.
The 21-year-old says he's keeping his fingers crossed that his first single can make it to the top.
He said: "Any chart position, just to see people go out and download it and support it and buy legal, good UK music, is fantastic.
"Wherever I get, I'm happy. I'm totally grateful. The support has been immense already.
"It's like a dream come true. I couldn't ask for any more."
The rap star says the single's success has taken him by surprise.
"Obviously I knew that it was a big track," he admitted. "We had two stylists at the time and when we were playing the final track back they were just going, 'Charge now. Cast out. Lifestyle'.
"And I thought, 'Um. Maybe we might be onto something'. But never to this magnitude.
"It was just a track for the album. I'm happy everyone's really reacted to it so crazy like this."
Tinie Tempah's debut album, The Disc-Overy, is released in July.
Before that Tinie Tempah's appearing at venues around the UK, including a support slot for 50 Cent at Wembley Arena later this month.
He says performing live is what he enjoys most.
"It's one thing being in the studio on the whole creative side of things," he said.
"But actually coming out to perform to a crowd, when you've got a finished product, especially something that they've been hearing that's been bubbling over, is immense. The feeling is indescribable."