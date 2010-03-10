Sugababes to headline Camden Crawl festival in May
Sugababes are among the acts set to play this year's Camden Crawl festival in north London.
The girl group will play a special show at the 3,000-capacity Roundhouse venue on 1 May.
Lostprophets and We Are Scientists will perform the day after and promoters are also promising a "secret special guest" on the Saturday.
The indie-dominated bash takes place in the pubs and clubs of Camden Town over the May Day bank holiday break.
Forty venues will host more than 200 up and coming bands this year, as well as a daytime "fringe" arts line-up.
Other acts playing include The Drums, Lightspeed Champion, Roots Manuva, Speech Debelle and New Young Pony Club.
In the spirit of "musical discovery", the Crawl doesn't announce the exact stage times and venue line-ups until the day of performance.
Last year's Crawl saw gigs by the likes of Kasabian, Little Boots, The Enemy and Yeah Yeah Yeahs.
Tickets for 2010 go on sale on Friday 12 March.