Dizzee Rascal penning 'shocking' book
Dizzee Rascal has said his forthcoming autobiography will be "shocking" and "funny".
The 24-year-old rapper, from Bow in London, has begun writing sessions, with the final hardback edition of the book expected to hit shops in October 2010.
He said: "It feels like right now this is a pivotal moment.
"After I've put this out I can just start a new chapter, musically, career-wise. It'll be good for people to know the story."
'Shocking things'
The rapper, who won a Brit award for best British male in February, has said the book will chart his ascent to being one of Britain's current favourite artists.
"The more you talk about it the more you start remembering," he said.
"There's all the stuff on the surface but then the more you dig down the more that comes out. There's a lot there already."
"I just babble on and tell a bunch of stories - it's wicked.
"There's a lot of shocking things going on. And a lot of funnier things as well. There's a good mixture so I think that's why it makes a good book.
"It's quite important for inspiration, for kids coming up, to understand you really can make it no matter what you're background."