Global Gathering adds Chase & Status and 2 Many DJs
- Published
Chase & Status and 2 Many DJs are two of the acts that have been added to this summer's Global Gathering line-up.
Others just announced include Armin Van Buuren, Carl Cox, Above & Beyond and Eric Prydz.
London production duo Chase & Status, who have worked with The Prodigy, Plan B and Rihanna, will perform a live DJ set at the festival.
Dizzee Rascal and Faithless have already been announced as the main headliners.
Fifty-thousand dance fans are expected at the Stratford-upon-Avon event, which takes place on the 30 and 31 July.
The festival is also heading abroad this year with summer shows planned in Poland, Belarus, Ukraine, Russia and South Korea.
