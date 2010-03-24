Music stars launch 'education' campaign
Tinchy Stryder and Bernard Butler were among those who attended the launch of Music Matters, a new campaign aimed at "reminding listeners of the value of music".
The nationwide "education campaign" was launched in central London with a discussion panel featuring representatives from the music industry.
Along with the launch a Music Matters logo will, from today (Wednesday 24 March), be carried on a number of download websites designed to help users "identify legitimate sources".
Organiser Niamh Byrne, from record company Universal, said the initiative was launched to "cut through" the challenges the industry faces.
Industry support
Blur and Gorillaz manager Chris Morrison, 7Digitial CEO Ben Drury and HMV's Gennaro Castaldo were among the industry figures who voiced their support for the campaign at the opening.
They join a number of music services, phone companies, promoters, management and artists who've come out in support.
Other artists including The Noisettes, Daisy Dares You and songwriter Guy Chambers were in attendance as a number of short animated films were showcased.
Speaking at the event Tinchy Stryder, who had two number one singles in 2009, said: "It makes a lot of sense. It helped me understand a few things as well.
"All this helps explain how music matters and the value of it. It takes time for everyone to understand that, it takes time, but you've got to start somewhere."