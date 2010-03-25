Glee to release album of Madonna covers
The makers of hit American TV series Glee are to release a mini-album of Madonna cover songs.
The Power Of Madonna will be the third official record from the show and will be released on Monday 26 April.
The first two Glee albums have sold half a million copies each in the US with single Don't Stop Believin' going to number six in the UK singles chart.
Producers say it marks "the next official chapter in the Glee music songbook".
The album is inspired by an upcoming episode of Glee that will be based entirely around Madonna songs.
Jane Lynch, who plays cheerleading coach Sue Sylvester, explained how one of the tracks comes up.
"Kurt and Mercedes give Sue Sylvester a makeover and it leads to the Madonna Vogue video.
"So we've remade the Vogue video in black and white in all the outfits, with all the dancers. It was pretty amazing."
The full track listing for The Power of Madonna is as follows:
1. Express Yourself
2. Borderline/Open Your Heart
3. Vogue
4. Like A Virgin
5. 4 Minutes
6. What It Feels Like For A Girl
7. Like A Prayer
After next week's episode, The Road To Sectionals, the series is taking a two-week break on digital channel E4.