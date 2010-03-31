Kasabian join The Who onstage at Teenage Cancer gig
Kasabian's Tom Meighan and Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder made guest appearances as The Who played a charity gig at London's Royal Albert Hall (31 March).
With the veteran rockers playing their 1973 album Quadrophenia, Meighan joined them dressed as a Bell Boy carrying suitcases during the song of the same name.
Vedder appeared to sing I'm One and I've Had Enough alongside the Kasabian singer.
It was the final night of a series of gigs by the likes of Noel Gallagher, JLS and Arctic Monkeys for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
With members of Kasabian and comedian Johnny Vegas among the crowd, Meighan initially took to the stage wearing a shiny grey suit before sitting on a moped and duetting with Who lead singer Roger Daltrey.
Staying silent between songs throughout the hour-and-a-half set, organiser Roger Daltrey finished by thanking all those who appeared at this year's series.