£28m slot machine win a 'mistake' says Colorado casino
By Sima Kotecha
Newsbeat US reporter
- Published
An American woman who thought she had won $43m (£28m) on a slot machine has been told the win was a mistake.
The Fortune Valley Casino in Central City, Colorado, told Louise Chavez the machine had "malfunctioned" and it's now unlikely she'll see a penny of the dream jackpot.
When the lights and bells went off the Denver woman, who earns about $12,000 (£8,000) a year as a carer, thought she'd hit the big time.
"All of a sudden I saw the light come on on top of the machine," Chavez told ABC's Good Morning America.
"I'm like, 'Oh, my God! Oh, my God!' I'd never had this feeling before in my life, never."
However, gaming officials investigating the incident reckon it was probably just an unfortunate computer glitch.
Chavez, who was celebrating her birthday, said all she ended up with was a free room for the night, some food and the original $20 (£13.19) she'd put into the machine.
"I put my money in there," she said. "Whatever I won, I should get.
"There are dreams and there are things I'd like to do - helping my family, helping my kids. That's why I'm disappointed.
"My emotions changed from excited, thrilled, to very upset."
The casino said it was the first time they'd had such a serious machine error in 15 years of business.