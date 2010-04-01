Noel Fielding working on Mighty Boosh film trilogy
Comedian Noel Fielding says he's working on an outline for a movie version of The Mighty Boosh and that he'd love to make a set of three.
He says the idea is to make them like road movies and that the first one will be set in the Arctic.
He said: "It's going to be quite an adventure. I don't know how much money we'll have so we'll have to be a little bit careful.
"In our heads it's like Indiana Jones, it's huge, but obviously it'll probably be more like Moon where we can have an exterior and then lots of models and CGI.
"It's set in the Arctic and we get caught up in an adventure. I'm pretty pleased the way it's going. I'm quite excited. Fingers crossed but I don't want to jinx it. It might be awful."
Other projects
Noel and his Mighty Boosh co-writer Julian Barratt have already toured with a stage version of the cult TV show, which has also spawned a one-day festival and The Mighty Boosh Band.
The London-born artist currently has his hands full with plans for another musical, a TV show and an album on the cards.
He said: "We've got another idea for a Rocky Horror-type musical, which is coming along. The album, we've done about 13 tracks, so that should be out soon.
"I'm doing a little bit of stand-up. I'm doing an art show. Just lots of different things really and another TV show hopefully."
So how does the 36-year-old manage to fit it all in?
"I've stopped partying," he admitted. "Just don't go to parties and then you have lots of time to do work. We've got a studio now as well, which I've always wanted.
"I can paint and we can write all day and we can make music in there. We've set up a little sound studio. It's like Boosh headquarters and it's great. We can go there all night.
"I work 'til midnight most nights now whereas before it was a bit like, at eight o'clock you get turfed out and have to work from your house, which is a bit boring."