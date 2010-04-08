Moyles and Mills in awards battle
BBC Radio 1's Chris Moyles and Scott Mills are up against each other in the same category at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.
The breakfast and drive-time presenters have both been nominated for music radio personality of the year.
They are also up against BBC 6 Music's Lauren Laverne, Absolute Radio's Christian O'Connell and Mike Toolan and Chelsea Norris from Manchester's Key 103.
Zane Lowe and Huw Stephens have also both been nominated in the category for best specialist music programme.
It's one of two award nods for Zane Lowe, who's up for music broadcaster of the year as well.
Kilimanjaro climb
Radio 1's digital sister station 1Xtra is in the running for breakfast show of the year (10 million plus) for hosts Trevor Nelson and Gemma.
Radio 1's coverage of the Kilimanjaro climb for Comic Relief is also up for a best live event honour.
The awards will be handed out on 10 May at a ceremony in London hosted by Chris Evans.