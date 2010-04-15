BBC News

Eminem reveals 'Recovery' album

image copyrightAFP
image captionEminem last played live in the UK in 2003

Eminem has announced he will release his second album in under 13 months this summer.

The Detroit rapper's seventh album, and the follow-up to last year's Relapse, will come out on 22 June.

The album was widely expected to be called Relapse 2, however Marshall Mathers had panicked fans yesterday (14 April) by tweeting: "There is no Relapse 2".

In a fresh statement Eminem said: "The idea of a sequel to Relapse started to make less and less sense to me, and I wanted to make a completely new album."

'Different album'

In a post on his website he added: "The music on Recovery came out very different from Relapse, and I think it deserves its own title."

Collaborators on the album include DJ Khalil, Just Blaze, Jim Jonsin and Boi-1da.

Slim Shady will make his UK live return at this year's T In The Park festival at Balado, his first British gig in seven years.

Eminem was the biggest selling artist of the last decade in the US.

