Eminem reveals 'Recovery' album
Eminem has announced he will release his second album in under 13 months this summer.
The Detroit rapper's seventh album, and the follow-up to last year's Relapse, will come out on 22 June.
The album was widely expected to be called Relapse 2, however Marshall Mathers had panicked fans yesterday (14 April) by tweeting: "There is no Relapse 2".
In a fresh statement Eminem said: "The idea of a sequel to Relapse started to make less and less sense to me, and I wanted to make a completely new album."
'Different album'
In a post on his website he added: "The music on Recovery came out very different from Relapse, and I think it deserves its own title."
Collaborators on the album include DJ Khalil, Just Blaze, Jim Jonsin and Boi-1da.
Slim Shady will make his UK live return at this year's T In The Park festival at Balado, his first British gig in seven years.
Eminem was the biggest selling artist of the last decade in the US.