N-Dubz star Dappy says he's 'empty' after text threats
- Published
Dappy from N-Dubz has again apologised for his behaviour towards a Radio 1 listener who he sent threatening texts to, saying he felt "empty" afterwards. He's offering the woman he offended free tickets.
He spoke ahead of the band's interview with Scott Mills who's been sitting in for Chris Moyles on the BBC Radio 1 breakfast show.
He said: "Listen I just want to say to everyone, Radio 1 listeners, all the N-Dubz fans, I am terribly, terribly sorry for what has happened recently with this whole text thing.
"I just want to say I feel empty, look how long N-Dubz haven't done a Radio 1 interview for. You lot have helped us get to this point where we are today. If it weren't for you lot we wouldn't be this high.
"I just want to say to the young lady that you can come with all your friends, 10 friends, to an N-Dubz show front row and it's all on us.
"I'm terribly sorry, it won't happen again. Thank you very much - very sorry."
The incident happened after Chloe Moody texted the Chris Moyles show when the band were being interviewed calling them "losers" and saying Dappy was "repulsive".
Threatening messages
Dappy then took down her number without the producers knowing and texted her back saying: "Your [sic] gonna die".
There were other threatening messages sent as well as calls made by Dappy.
Afterwards Dappy apologised through his management but the band were dropped as ambassadors of anti-bullying charity Beatbullying.
Dappy chatted to Scott along with fellow bandmates Tulisa and Fazer.
Book success
When asked why there's so much negativity about the band Tulisa replied: "Because that's all that's exciting to the public. They don't want to hear that Tulisa had a lovely day, she's really happy. They want to hear drama, they love drama."
The band currently have a number two bestseller with their mini autobiography Against All Odds: From Street Life To Chart Life which they describe as "unbelieveable".
They said they were very thankful to the fans for their support.
The band have been busy on the other side of the Atlantic discussing their future in America.
Dappy told Scott: "It was a very beneficial meeting and it was very constructive - we should be doing big things over there very shortly."
However Tulisa reassured fans that it wouldn't mean a permanent move for the band: "England's always going to be our home. Even if we start releasing stuff in America, we're still going to be releasing stuff and doing gigs in the UK.
"You won't even notice that we're out there working."
The trio have a string of summer appearances on the horizon, including V Festival, Isle of Wight and a headline slot in the dance tent at Glastonbury.
They've also got plans underway for a new reality show but were keen to stress that this doesn't mean the end for the band.
Dappy said: "This is going to be simply more promotion for our music and it's not just going to be an end. From this we're going to release more records."
Fazer chipped in: "It's like a big cow and we're just milking it."