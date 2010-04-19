Dizzee collaborates with X Factor Daniel
Dizzee Rascal has debuted a new track featuring 2009 X Factor contestant Daniel Pearce.
Pearce, who was voted off the talent show during the 'Judge's House' stage in 2009 and reached the final of Popstars: The Rivals as part of boyband One True Voice in 2002, lends vocals and percussion to the track called Dirtee Disco, out on 24 May.
Dizzee Rascal said: "He did backing vocals for me once then he stepped forward to do Dance Wiv Me and Holiday. I heard him and thought I needed a vocalist for the next track - that's how that happened."
The track received its first national radio play today (19 April) as the Bonkers rapper announced he will rerelease last year's Tongue N Cheek album with five new tracks later this year.
Describing Dirtee Disco he added: "It's just like a massive party record, massive summer tune. It does what it says on the tin."
It was recently confirmed that Dizzee Rascal will play before U2 on the Pyramid Stage at this year's Glastonbury festival.