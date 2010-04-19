Your stories: Volcano travel chaos
Chris Moyles is among thousands of people stuck around the world because of the closure of the UK's airspace. It's because of dangerous ash produced by Iceland's Eyjafjallajoekull volcano. The Radio 1 DJ has been in New York on holiday. Here are some of your stories of being stranded abroad.
The DJ: Radio 1's Chris Moyles
I am stuck in New York City in the United States of America. It's a very, very surreal kind of pleasant nightmare.
I came out here for a little week's holiday and I was due to fly back on Saturday night. I found out from Dominic (Byrne), who reads the news on our show.
Dominic sent me a text saying, 'Have you got a few minutes to have a chat?' He told me he was in Majorca and he was telling me that a volcano had gone off and he couldn't get a flight back.
Then it started to become apparent to us on Thursday that it was worse than we thought because nothing was flying in and out.
Now I've run out of pants and socks. I've run out of deodorant so I've got to go and buy things. I'm going to have to get my pants and socks laundered at the hotel and get them to wash a few T-shirts and things.
I'm going to see if I can get a studio in New York and work and still do the show from Tuesday morning (20 April).
The rock star: Josh Franceschi from You Me At Six
I'm in Portugal on holiday. We don't usually get a lot of holiday time off, so we were all looking forward to quick little breaks away.
We were meant to be doing Radio 1's Live Lounge on Wednesday.
We were meant to fly home yesterday and we're not flying home till Thursday but all the flights keep getting delayed or cancelled, so I'm guessing we're not going anywhere any time soon.
Chris (Miller) is in Portugal with his girlfriend and the rest of the guys are at home getting rather frustrated because our single came out today (19 April) in the UK. I'm missing all our press for it.
I was really looking forward to the Live Lounge. We had a really good cover set up.
It's one of those situations where, rather than just relaxing, I've been constantly on email or phone trying to sort out how I'm getting home and what I'm having to cancel.
The teacher: Nims Gribley from Dorset
My name is Nims and I've been stuck in Lisbon since Thursday at an amazing hostel.
I'm being told very little by airlines, the BBC has been a lifeline for news and updates, much quicker than the airports. Queues in the airports here are six hours plus.
The insurance companies are no help. We're not being offered hotel accommodation or any other help.
I've have had to contact friends here to get me and some other people I met to Caceres in Spain where we can hire a car for sensible money - not €1,000 (£882) a day! Then we have to get another hire car in France and then get to St Malo for a catamaran for Friday. I only paid normal money there too - £37.50. So all in all an adventure.
My school has been brilliant. I'm not sure how many teachers have been stranded but I'm assuming it is lots and lots.
The traveller: Benji Fawcett from Leeds
We've been in Thailand for two weeks and we're supposed to be flying back to the UK tomorrow via Dubai.
All we know is that the flight is cancelled and do not go to the airport.
I've tried ringing but it's constantly engaged and the website says they won't be offering compensation as it's a natural disaster!
We're now running low on cash and no one seems to know anything.
I work in printing and there are only three of us there. My mate, me stuck in Thailand and another lad who happens to be stuck in Egypt. So work is affected too.
Now we've been told the next available flight home is on 7 May.
The bride-to-be: Hayley Gorringe from Brighton
I am from Brighton and am a sales advisor.
I was meant to be flying out next Monday morning to get married (26 April) but have been told I won't find out till next Wednesday or Thursday now.
We are due to tie the knot the week after in the Dominican Republic (5 May).
I have also asked what will happen if we don't get our flight out and been told we can change our dates or have a full refund, but we have had to pay for documents to get married that run out in two months time.
There are also 10 of us that are meant to be going with our five-year-old son.