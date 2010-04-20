Shakira added to Glasto line-up
Organisers have confirmed that Shakira will be a 'special guest' at this year's Glastonbury festival.
The Colombian singer is to appear on the festival's Pyramid stage before headliners Muse on Saturday 26 June.
Organiser Emily Eavis said: "Shakira is not only an amazing pop star but also socially and politically forward thinking; she's working incredibly hard for good causes around the world."
Shakira added: "I'm really looking forward to playing Glastonbury this year and being a part of their 40th anniversary."
As previously reported the full line-up for this year's Glastonbury has already been confirmed.
