Shakira added to Glasto line-up

Shakira will play this year's Glastonbury festival

Organisers have confirmed that Shakira will be a 'special guest' at this year's Glastonbury festival.

The Colombian singer is to appear on the festival's Pyramid stage before headliners Muse on Saturday 26 June.

Organiser Emily Eavis said: "Shakira is not only an amazing pop star but also socially and politically forward thinking; she's working incredibly hard for good causes around the world."

Shakira added: "I'm really looking forward to playing Glastonbury this year and being a part of their 40th anniversary."

As previously reported the full line-up for this year's Glastonbury has already been confirmed.

