UK airports reopen after Iceland volcano eruption
- Published
Planes are flying again across the UK after experts decided that they were no longer at risk from volcanic ash in the sky.
Flights began landing at airports last night (20 April), with the first BA service since the restrictions were eased touching down at Heathrow just before 10pm.
Airline industry analysts say that with almost 100,000 flights cancelled over the past six days, it will be days, if not weeks, before the backlog of stranded passengers is cleared.
BA plans to operate all long haul flights today (21 April), though there will be short haul cancellations to start with.
Virgin's hoping to run its normal schedule while easyJet says delays are likely for a few days but to check its website.
All Ryanair flights are cancelled until 1pm tomorrow (22 April) with services to Ireland not resuming until Friday.
Passengers are still being urged to contact their airline before travelling to an airport.
Safety concerns
BBC TV presenter Laurence Llewellyn Bowen, 45, was on one of the first flights in to Heathrow from Mauritius.
He said: "There was a lot of very un-British clapping and cheering when the plane actually landed. We didn't actually know that we were going to land at Heathrow.
"They were talking about landing at Paris and at one point it was Nice or Madrid. We're so used to this idea of knowing exactly what's going on and being in control of stuff.
"This is what's quite scary. Nobody can be completely sure."
While the ash threat has lifted for now, the volcano underneath the Eyjafjallajokull glacier in Iceland is still erupting.
Mechanics are going to double-check what is in engines after every flight but the UN says there now needs to be a new agreement on the dangers of volcanic ash.
The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in the UK says it's already agreed new levels of ash concentration that it thinks are safe to fly through.
The change followed tests by aircraft manufacturers on how much volcanic ash there can be in the atmosphere before safety is put at risk and engines suffer damage.
'Overreaction'
BA's chief executive Willie Walsh thinks officials overreacted to the threat.
He said: "My personal belief is that we could have safely continued operating for a period of time. I think there were occasions when the decision to close airspace could have been justified.
"We have got hundreds of thousands of people who have been stranded abroad. It will take some time for those customers to get back and that's what we need to focus all our energy on.
"When we've done that, and when we have time, we will sit down in the cold light of day and we'll review what has happened and we'll look at what could have been done better."
Labour's transport secretary Lord Adonis says it's been right to take a cautious approach up until now and doesn't agree with criticism that the changes should have been brought in sooner.
The Liberal Democrats say there's still confusion for stranded passengers while the Conservatives want a rescue plan to bring people home.
The International Air Transport Association (IATA) says airlines have lost around $1.7bn (£1.1bn) as a result of the problems caused by the volcanic ash.
The group's chief executive says the scale of the disruption has been worse than after the 11 September terrorist attacks on the United States in 2001.