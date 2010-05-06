Danny Dyer 'consulting lawyers' over column
Danny Dyer's friends have come out to support him at his latest film premiere, after complaints about the column the actor writes for Zoo magazine.
In it, the celebrity agony uncle appeared to tell a reader to cut up his ex-girlfriend's face to get over their relationship ending.
The advice said to go on the "rampage" with the boys or "Cut your ex's face, and then no one will want her".
The actor says he didn't write it and the magazine has since apologised saying it was a "production error" that was responsible for the comment making it to print.
Danny Dyer did show up at the premiere of Just For The Record but his team said he wasn't able to talk about the Zoo article because he was due to consult with his lawyers.
Friends defend him
His close friend and producer of the movie, Jonathan Sothcott, was talking and was quick to defend the actor.
He said: "Danny is absolutely devastated, he is really in bits. I was with him for two hours earlier.
"It's a typo... Danny never said it. As far as I am aware it was never supposed to go in the publication.... someone, somewhere has made a horrible mistake."
He insists the fact that the story has coincided with the release of the film is not a case of 'any publicity is good publicity'.
"I'm more concerned about my friend than the movie... that's been overshadowed by this horrible, horrible mess."
Danny Dyer's co-star Craig Fairbrass insisted the words had not been written by his fellow actor.
"That's not him, from the bloke I know, that's not him, he's got a wife and kids."
The writer of the letter to Danny Dyer's column, Alex Woolliscroft, has told The Guardian newspaper he is seeking an apology, saying he thinks the star "is a bit sick" and that he'd never think of trying to hurt his ex.
Zoo editor, Tom Etherington has already apologised for the mistake and says he has launched an internal inquiry to ensure lessons are learnt. He went on to add that a donation will be made to the charity Women's Aid.