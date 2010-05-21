Over The Rainbow finalist says 'anyone could win'
- Published
After weeks of singing their hearts out, Lauren, Danielle and Sophie have made it through to the final of Over The Rainbow.
Judges Andrew Lloyd Webber and Charlotte Church will have no say in who takes the crown to play Dorothy in the West End production of The Wizard of Oz, as it's only the public vote that counts now.
Newsbeat caught up with the trio to find out what it's like fighting for survival in the bottom two and what we can expect from the final show.
On the judges' comments...
Lauren, 22 - "They are really honest at times and I think we've all had our ups and our downs. I think you just have to take them on the chin and just get on with it each week.
"If you kept reflecting on all the negative comments you'd be the most bitter person in the world and I don't think I'd ever be able to step up on that stage."
Sophie, 17 - "We've had a couple of missions with the judges, but they don't try to get to know you on a personal basis because I think that would be an unfair advantage. I think they keep their professionalism in a good way, they still give us good criticism but they still try and be nice."
On being in the bottom two...
Danielle, 17 - "It's tough and I think in this business rejection is so common that it's a really good opportunity for us to deal with that because you're going to be rejected more times than you're rejected in the industry.
"It's quite nice that we all share the experience of being in the bottom two because I know previously on series' some of the winners or the top three have never been in the bottom two."
Lauren - "I don't know how I don't burst into tears myself half the time. I think as long as I keep a smile on my face I'm going to be OK. I think a lot of the time I'm going through the lyrics of the sing-off so vividly in my head that I don't let any emotion come through.
"I just think, 'sing this with all that you've got because it could potentially be the last time you sing in front of the audience and the panel'. So I think you've got to put a brave face on and sing for your life."
On taking the shoes from the losing Dorothy...
Danielle - "That's the most horrendous thing I've ever had to do. Taking someone's shoes before they go and fly on a moon, it's so horrific… and it's also your friend. But you know what, it got towards the end, me and Jess when we were in the bottom two and she left, we just made a bit of a joke out of it."
"It gets to a point in the competition where you all feel like you've made such a massive achievement, whenever you go home you're alright."
Sophie - "When you see that girl on the moon and we've got to try and help her sing and everyone's crying it's a bit of a mess sometimes but we do try, we try and keep it together.
On forgetting the dance moves…
Sophie - "The pressure does affect you sometimes, especially with the dancing, I'll do one move wrong and then it throws me off for the whole song so I'm just trying to look round and see what's happening because I really get so confused.
"I tend to remember the lyrics but it's the dancing I forget sometimes - shamefully!"
On what's in the final show...
Danielle - "There's different selections, bits and bobs here and there with the songs. There's a lot of variety so that's a really nice scope to show different sides of your personality, your performing ability. The girls are back so that's really great. Girl power back together!"
On who will win...
Lauren - "None of us can call this competition - the bottom two has been so different each week. Any one of us could win and good on the girl that does."
Over The Rainbow is on BBC One on 22 May at 7pm.