Chris Rock: 'No competition to be funny'
- Published
Ahead of the release of his new film Death at a Funeral, US actor and comedian Chris Rock says his family funerals are "always kind of funny".
The 45-year-old plays Aaron in the movie, one of two brothers having a very bad day at their father's funeral.
In it Chris Rock's brother shows up (Martin Lawrence) and is supposed to pay for half the funeral but has no money.
A guest also tries to blackmail him.
It stars Martin Lawrence, Zoe Saldana, Tracy Morgan and Danny Glover and is a remake of a British film made in 2007.
Despite there being several comedians on set, Rock insists there wasn't much competition to be funny.
"We're a little older now," he admitted. "20 years ago we [Rock and Martin Lawrence] used to compete all the time.
"Back then it was always trying to one up a guy. But after a while you're just glad you're in the business and you try to help each other out.
"It's like team sports. It's like basketball or soccer or whatever. When you start you're just trying to get your points but then you get older and you want the team to win. That's the important thing."
Chris Rock says some of the film is based on real life.
"Whenever people without money have to do something that costs money, hilarity ensues," he said.
"The family fights over the coffin. No one has money for a plane, so we're always waiting for some relative to drive four days from Mississippi to get to the funerals."