'I wish I could have done something'
Darren Williamson runs an electrical business. He'd just driven onto the street in Whitehaven and parked his van when Derrick Bird opened fire at a taxi rank. He told Newsbeat what happened next.
"We heard two really loud bangs, I had a look out of the door. There was a guy lying on the floor who unfortunately later died."
"He went on: "The guy, quite a big taxi driver, got out of a taxi and started rolling around.
He was running round
"My first impression was that they were just playing around. I know it sounds stupid now after what's happened but then it was different.
"I said, 'Christ'. I had a walk over there and there was a guy running round the back of the taxis carrying a really long black weapon.
"He was running round and looking so we got back in the shop, closed the door and went upstairs."
Darren says it was all happening very quickly but eventually they risked going outside again.
"There was another shot, which sounded close but it could well have been right down the far end of the street. It might have echoed right down the buildings.
"We walked over to the guy on the floor just as two ladies from Upper Crust food bar arrived.
"We walked over to the guy on the floor and he was just lying there, perfectly still.
"The old woman put her towel over his head and you could see the really thick red blood coming out of the towel.
Stay in the house
"That's when it kicked in that something serious had gone wrong in Whitehaven. I got on the phone to the wife right away and said, 'Whatever you do, just don't leave the house. Stay in the house with my parents'."
"I wish I could have done something. But what can you do?
"I was in the forces for eight-and-a-half years, in the Marines, but still, you can't do anything with your bare hands when there's a guy running round with a big shotgun. My wife said, 'You'd probably have been killed yourself'."