Tiffany Page: "I can get bossy"
By Oli Wilson
Newsbeat entertainment reporter
Published
Solo songwriter Tiffany Page was born in Zimbabwe and grew up in North London. Travelling between the two is the reason why her mum bought her a guitar aged 14 - to keep her occupied.
"My mum got it me for my birthday because it's an instrument you can take wherever you are in the world," she says today, introducing herself.
Having released her debut single and preparing her debut album for an autumn release - her mother has been key to her success so far.
"I listen to a lot of country music," the 23-year-old says. "My mum brought me up on it all. My guitar teacher had worked with Emmy Lou Harris too so he introduced me to a lot of wonderful country music."
'Can be bossy'
That was Page's bread and butter growing up but more recently it's been her love of grunge that's reared it's head - she's just toured the UK with childhood hero Courtney Love and her band Hole. A daunting experience for any young musician.
"She seems like she knows exactly what she wants. I learnt a lot from her," she says of the fiercesome Love.
After watching Love scream at sound engineers in London's Brixton Academy there is a danger Tiffany could take after her a bit too much - a diva in the making perhaps?
"If the sounds not right in the venue don't be ashamed to say it," she laughs. "If you're in a rush and you need to sound demanding then it's okay. I learnt that from her. But now I'm worried I can get a little bit bossy."
Chambers scrapped
She's worked with some other top talent on her debut album, but she actually turned down material written with song-writing legend Guy Chambers (who wrote many of Robbie Williams's hits), opting for her own songs.
"We wrote a couple of tracks but they weren't right for me or my album," she states. "Writing with someone who's deemed a genius is incredible just because you learn so much from them but it was all a little bit too pop and controlled.
"I prefer to write a little more my own style and I've written every single song on this album."
Her new single On Your Head is out 14 June, then there's a full summer schedule of gigs including Glastonbury and Hard Rock Calling, before the album Walk Away Slow comes out on 20 September