South African security stepped up ahead of World Cup
By Matt Cole
Newsbeat reporter in South Africa
- Published
A massive security operation is underway to protect fans visiting South Africa for the 2010 World Cup.
The country has some of the world's worst crime rates with 18,000 murders a year.o
But officials are trying to reassure visitors they have nothing to fear.
Colonel Vish Naidoo from the South African Police Service told Newsbeat steps have been taken to make fans safe.
He said: "We've recruited and trained and additional 55,000 police men and women.
"We've also bought 100 new high performance vehicles. That's for route security between towns and cities because we know many visitors will want to drive between games."
Much of the country's violence tends to be South African on South African and the Colonel was keen to stress thousands of tourists come to the country each year and have an enjoyable time.
However, whilst he said fans will be made as welcome as possible, he said there'd be a zero tolerance policy towards hooligans.
Colonel Naidoo explained: "We're going to have a no nonsense approach as far as that is concerned."
French riot police have trained 8,500 South African officers in crowd management techniques.
Water cannons and even rubber bullets will also be held in reserve.
Assistant Chief Constable Andy Holt will lead a small team of British officers to assist their South African colleagues with the policing of England fans.
He said: "Up and down the world, not everybody has the same tradition of policing by consent. And I'm not suggesting that's the case for South Africa, but you know, South Africa have a range of public order tactics that are not used in the UK.
"So we want to make sure our fans are aware of that, and that they don't risk getting into a situation where the South African Police have to take action against them."
The South African's water cannons will have dye added to them so that if any hooligan is sprayed, they can be identified for arrest even if they initially escape being detained.
Colonel Naidoo said: "If it's a massive crowd that's being involved in causing a problem or disruption, then we would use the water cannon so that anybody causing problems would be sprayed with a particular colour dye and then if we cannot arrest them at the same time we will arrest them at a later stage."
Police cells
Fans arrested at the game between England and the United States will be taken to the nearby Phokeng police station.
Colonel Naidoo says the holding cells aren't nice: "It's not a five star hotel, that I can assure you. It's not a place that you or I want to be in.
"It's not a place that I think a foreigner would want to be in. It's not one of the most fantastic places.
"You see very little light in the day and obviously you see no light at night so the longer you stay there the more you regret having committed the offence you committed, to actually to get into the holding cell."
The cells, which hold anything from two to 20 prisoners, have just one toilet and it's in full view of everyone.
Fans who are arrested could face swift justice. Systems are in place which could mean a fan's arrested, charged, convicted and jailed in as little as 24 hours.
It's hoped, though, that most known hooligans will be spotted at airports before either leaving their own country or before getting through the arrivals hall in South Africa.
Teams of experienced Football Intelligence officers have been working at Heathrow and London City airports since Monday 7 June, checking travellers heading to South Africa for the football.
According to the Association of Chief Police Officer, (Acpo) out of 220 known hooligans who've been previously ordered to hand in their passports during football tournaments, only 25 have failed to surrender them.
Fans' Fears
Eighteen-year-old Redmond from Canterbury arrived in Rustenburg just days before England's opening match against the USA.
He said he feels reasonably safe in South Africa: "With the amount of security I've seen, especially around the stadiums and the official camps grounds, it's been really good. Only in neighbourhoods where people tell you not to go will I be scared."
He added that some of the anti-hooligan measures seem a little extreme: "It's a bit over the top, especially the water cannons and rubber bullets."
Many fans have raised concerns that boisterous England supporters might be wrongly targeted by South African police, but Asst Chief Constable Andy Holt tried to allay those fears: "We have 10 police officers and two members of police staff and they will fulfil a number of roles.
"One of the most important roles is the chief superintendent, who's going to be advising the South African Police venue commander at the venues where England are playing.
"He's a very experienced football commander from Merseyside police. He's well used to policing at Anfield and Goodison and his role is to support the South African Police Commander at the games where England are playing... perhaps to interpret the way that England fans are behaving.
"In some instances, just because England fans are being noisy and boisterous, that is not necessarily a precursor to any disorder.
"It's just them celebrating and enjoying themselves. So it's important that we make sure our South African colleagues understand the way that our fans behave."