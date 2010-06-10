Leeds - full big screen list

Big screenAFP

Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 3AD

Showing every single England World Cup match and any other BBC games

Further information will be given on a game-by-game basis although anyone requiring further details should contact Leeds City Council's Events team on 0113 395 0891 or events@leeds.gov.uk

Admission will be FREE to each game. Admission is on a strictly first-come first-served basis. No persons in excess of the safe capacity will be admitted.

Strictly no glass, cans, alcohol, or food may be brought into the venue

  • Friday 11th June - Uruguay v France - 7.30pm
  • Saturday 12th June - Argentina v Nigeria - 3pm, England v USA - 7.30pm
  • Sunday 13th June - Algeria v Slovenia - 12.30pm
  • Monday 14th June - Japan v Cameroon - 3pm, Italy v Paraguay - 7.30pm
  • Tuesday 15th June - New Zealand v Slovakia - 12.30pm
  • Wednesday 16th June - Spain v Switzerland - 3pm / South Africa v Uruguay - 7.30pm
  • Thursday 17th June - Greece v Nigeria - 3pm / France v Mexico - 7.30pm
  • Friday 18th June - Germany v Serbia - 12.30pm / Slovenia v USA - 3pm / England v Algeria - 7.30pm
  • Saturday 19th June - Ghana v Australia - 3pm
  • Sunday 20th June - Slovakia v Paraguay - 12.30pm / Brazil v Ivory Coast - 7.30pm
  • Monday 21st June - Portugal v North Korea - 12.30pm / Chile v Switzerland - 3pm
  • Tuesday 22nd June - Nigeria v South Korea & Greece v Argentina - 7.30pm
  • Wednesday 23rd June - Slovenia v England & USA v Algeria - 3pm
  • Thursday 24th June - Denmark v Japan & Cameroon v Holland - 7.30pm
  • Friday 25th June - Portugal v Brazil & North Korea v Ivory Coast - 3pm