Leeds - full big screen list
Millennium Square, Leeds, West Yorkshire, LS2 3AD
Showing every single England World Cup match and any other BBC games
Further information will be given on a game-by-game basis although anyone requiring further details should contact Leeds City Council's Events team on 0113 395 0891 or events@leeds.gov.uk
Admission will be FREE to each game. Admission is on a strictly first-come first-served basis. No persons in excess of the safe capacity will be admitted.
Strictly no glass, cans, alcohol, or food may be brought into the venue
- Friday 11th June - Uruguay v France - 7.30pm
- Saturday 12th June - Argentina v Nigeria - 3pm, England v USA - 7.30pm
- Sunday 13th June - Algeria v Slovenia - 12.30pm
- Monday 14th June - Japan v Cameroon - 3pm, Italy v Paraguay - 7.30pm
- Tuesday 15th June - New Zealand v Slovakia - 12.30pm
- Wednesday 16th June - Spain v Switzerland - 3pm / South Africa v Uruguay - 7.30pm
- Thursday 17th June - Greece v Nigeria - 3pm / France v Mexico - 7.30pm
- Friday 18th June - Germany v Serbia - 12.30pm / Slovenia v USA - 3pm / England v Algeria - 7.30pm
- Saturday 19th June - Ghana v Australia - 3pm
- Sunday 20th June - Slovakia v Paraguay - 12.30pm / Brazil v Ivory Coast - 7.30pm
- Monday 21st June - Portugal v North Korea - 12.30pm / Chile v Switzerland - 3pm
- Tuesday 22nd June - Nigeria v South Korea & Greece v Argentina - 7.30pm
- Wednesday 23rd June - Slovenia v England & USA v Algeria - 3pm
- Thursday 24th June - Denmark v Japan & Cameroon v Holland - 7.30pm
- Friday 25th June - Portugal v Brazil & North Korea v Ivory Coast - 3pm