David Garrido's World Cup diary
- Published
Day Four
So, another day, another England interview…sigh, yawn. Clearly, I'm joking - especially when it's the captain.
And because of Rio Ferdinand's injury, that means it's Steven Gerrard or, to give him his rapper name, Stevie G.
How was he? Polite, friendly, softly-spoken, he smiled a bit and chatted nicely.
It's probably fair to say that he'd rather do his talking on the pitch, but you can tell that inside he's properly excited about leading England out against the USA on Saturday.
After the interviews and press conferences, I sneaked on to the top table to get a quick photo.
Yes, that was the chair Stevie actually sat on!
I practised my evil "I don't like your question" stare I'd use on an unsuspecting journalist. Needs a bit of work.
We didn't get to see training as normal, but we understand everyone took part - perhaps a good sign for England fans worried about Ledley King's knees or any other niggles in the squad.
Caption competition
One of the things I love about foreign places is the sort of amusing signs you see by the sides of roads, on chocolate bars or wherever.
I've already spotted a few here in South Africa, so this is the first one.
I know we're not great at rugby, but do you really have to rub it in our faces? Other captions welcome.
In the evening, we went out into downtown Rustenburg.
It's a bit of a one-horse town, to be honest - the most exciting place is the Waterfall Mall on the outskirts.
But hey, at least I got my first taste of proper South African meat there - I went for kudu. It was a bit like steak, but somehow more delicious.
Ostrich is next on the list. The wine was pretty good too.
And yes, I was sharing that bottle with other people.
So, the World Cup is almost here. It'll be good to see some football, finally.
Follow David on Twitter @davidgarrido