David Garrido's World Cup diary
- Published
Days 5, 6 and 7
It's been a busy few days. Friday morning was spent at one of the campsites speaking to England fans who'd just arrived in Rustenburg, and then we did all our build-up to their first game against the USA from the Royal Bafokeng Stadium.
Saturday was an early start to have a chat with Jaymo and Andy George on Radio 1, during which I had a couple of visitors.
The Weimaraner was an England fan, the Jack Russell was clearly not. So yes, they do do domestic pets here, as well as vervet monkeys.
The highlight of my Saturday was interviewing England legend Sir Geoff Hurst, the only man to score a hat-trick in a World Cup final.
We had lunch together in Rustenburg and chatted about so many things, not just football.
What an interesting bloke. So here are three facts about Sir Geoff that you might not know:
1 - he played county cricket for Essex (just one game, mind, but it still counts).
2 - he's on the GI diet and goes to the gym 5-6 times a week (he's in good nick).
3 - his favourite cheese is Roquefort (which is blatantly the choice of champions).
England game
We hit a traffic jam en route to the stadium but it was such an amazing atmosphere as English and American fans flooded in.
We popped in to see the England Supporters' Band who were having a BBQ and playing their tunes and then stood behind the goal that Steven Gerrard scored in. What a start. But the failure to get a second really cost England.
Robert Green's gaffe will haunt him for ages, and the limp and lifeless second-half display left England fans crying out for creativity. Joe Cole, anyone?
Everyone was shattered coming back to base, and Sunday was meant to be a day off, but instead we trekked to Sun City to speak to one of our Radio 1 fans, Gavin, to give us his thoughts on England's performance.
Sun City is a mixture of Las Vegas and Alton Towers - in that it's got casinos and bright neon lights, but you also have to pay an entrance fee and catch a 70s version of the monorail to get there.
Gavin wasn't impressed with England - but he's not all that downbeat either. Two wins from the next two games and everyone will be feeling a whole lot better.
