World Cup 2010: England goalkeeper gets ready for penalties
By David Garrido
Newsbeat sports reporter in South Africa
- Published
What a difference a day makes. Compare and contrast - Fabio Capello's news conference on Tuesday - he sounded guarded, even slightly worried at times…and then his ecstatic, high-pitched interview after the victory over Slovenia on Wednesday.
But now the euphoria has died down after Port Elizabeth, the players seem calm and assured ahead of a trip to Bloemfontein and a last-16 meeting with Germany.
Yesterday, Jermain Defoe was confident that England could beat their old foes, saying they have to shake off their inferiority-complex, even in a penalty shoot-out.
And after his goal at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, he is one of the chosen five who could take spot-kicks on Sunday, should they need to.
"Everyone has been practising them," he said. "But I hope it doesn't have to go that far."
Today, it was David James who chatted to Newsbeat.
'Another game'
He looked relaxed, his hair back in cornrows, his mobile tucked into his right sock, bizarrely enough.
For him, it is "just another game", he's not that bothered about the rivalry between the two countries. Outwardly, at least.
"The romance has to be left off the pitch," James said.
That is the attitude England have to take, even if they do feel very differently inside.
The tabloids back home will talk about historical events and the heart ache of the past - but the players are not indulging on any of that. And why should they? It's not their job or place to.
Still, England have never beaten a major footballing power in a World Cup knockout game - fact.
So it's no surprise that many fans will be getting a bit superstitious ahead of the game on Sunday.
James didn't let on about any pre-match rituals the players go through in the England squad, but the chances are, there must be one or two.
Any stroke of luck that comes their way, they'll take it, to get any edge of any sort.
But if England play against Germany the way they did against Slovenia - an up-tempo performance full of passion and even, whisper it quietly, creativity - they might not need it.