Katie Price to sue paper over naked honeymoon photos
Former glamour girl Katie Price says she's taking legal action after photos appeared in a Sunday newspaper showing her and husband Alex Reid naked.
The shots, taken while they were on their honeymoon in Egypt earlier this year, appeared in the News of the World.
Talking to Newsbeat, Katie Price said they'd gone too far this time: "The naked ones on the balcony, I think they overstepped the line.
"I think that's a bit too intrusive."
Price, 32, also said she'd like a new law restricting who can take paparazzi photographs.
She said they often get too much, especially when she's looking after her three children.
"They are stalkers with cameras," she said. "I think there should be a law for every celebrity out there.
"It just seems that anyone on the street can pick up a camera, then sit outside your house and call themselves paparazzi.
"I do think that's wrong. It's impersonal. That's why you don't see me pictured with the kids because I try and avoid it as much as I can. It's a game."
Church blessing
Katie Price, who got divorced from Peter Andre last September, also denied tabloid newspaper reports that she and Alex Reid had "been at war" on their honeymoon in April.
The holiday in Sharm el-Sheikh was the first of two honeymoons this year, with the pair jetting off again in September "for their real one".
She said: "Speculation's so boring. Just watch the TV show and then you'll get to see what we're like."
Katie Price and cage fighter Alex Reid, 34, had their honeymoon, along with their church blessing last weekend in Surrey, filmed for a three-part ITV2 special called Katie & Alex: For Better For Worse.
But she denies they're cashing in and says it's not all about getting more publicity.
"Our real wedding wasn't on TV," she said. "This is the blessing so it's different.
"We actually got married in [Las] Vegas and it wasn't on telly.
"The blessing's on telly but I'd rather it be on telly than in a magazine because the magazines write what they want."