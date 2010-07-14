Eminem and B.o.B battle for number one in UK singles chart
B.o.B, Eminem and Mark Ronson are competing for top spot in this weekend's official singles chart.
According to the Official Charts Company's midweek update, B.o.B's single, featuring Paramore's Hayley Williams, Airplanes is edging ahead of Eminem's Rihanna-featuring track Love The Way You Lie.
Mark Ronson and the Business International's Bang Bang Bang is following close in third.
Official Charts Company managing director Martin Talbot said: "The singles market is very competitive this week - it is looking more open than in any other week so far this year."
Meanwhile, Eminem seems likely to reclaim top spot in the albums chart following his high-anticipated live comeback at Balado's T in the Park festival last weekend.
His album Recovery is currently beating off competition from Kylie Minogue's Aphrodite, which was number one last Sunday.
New releases from Eliza Doolittle and Bombay Bicycle Club have also broken into the albums top five in this week's official chart update.