Student defends Raoul Moat Facebook tribute page
By Jean Mackenzie
Newsbeat reporter
- Published
A 21-year-old student has admitted setting up the main tribute page for the gunman Raoul Moat.
Siobhan O'Dowd created the group 'RIP Raoul Moat, You Legend' after he killed himself on Saturday morning (10 July).
But on Wednesday afternoon (14 July) she took it down.
In an interview with the radio station TalkSPORT the single mum defended her views.
She said: "Legends usually get talked about and he is getting talked about, so in my eyes he is a legend.
"I wouldn't say he was a legend for shooting people but I'd say he was a legend for keeping police on their toes."
Moat shot his former girlfriend Samantha Stobbart, 22, killed her new partner Chris Brown and wounded Pc David Rathband.
He was involved in a six-hour stand-off with armed officers, which ended when the former nightclub doorman apparently shot himself in the early hours of last Saturday.
Political Row
Siobhan O'Dowd went on to say she found it funny Moat had managed to escape capture for so long.
"He kept from the eyes of the police for a week - that was funny," she said. "He was right under their noses and they still couldn't find him."
Siobhan O'Dowd took the page down after it received criticism, including anger from the Prime Minister.
David Cameron called Moat a "callous murderer" and condemned the tributes.
Downing Street complained to Facebook about the page but the social networking site refused to remove it saying it didn't break any rules.
A new Facebook group was set up hours after Siobhan's original was taken down.
By Friday morning it had more than 12,000 members.
The Shadow Health Secretary Andy Burnham said: "It is abhorrent anyone would add their name to that list.
"It raises really troubling questions about the nature of modern media."