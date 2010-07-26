Kelis, Maximo Park for warehouse gigs
Kelis and Maximo Park are amongst the artists lined up to play this year's Warehouse Project series in Manchester.
The Acapella singer will play on 2 October, whilst the Newcastle band will open the three-month long series on 23 September.
Located in the Warehouse space underneath Piccadilly station, gigs run every weekend until 1 January 2011.
Now in it's fifth year the series will also feature live appearences from Doves, Magnetic Man, Delphic, Sub Focus, Ian Brown and Simian Mobile Disco.
An international line-up of DJs including Calvin Harris, Eric Prydz, Andy C, Richie Hawtin, Pete Tong, Chase & Status and David Guetta will all play nights.
