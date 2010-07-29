James Toseland's World Superbike Championship hopes
By Juliette Ferrington
Newsbeat sports reporter
- Published
James Toseland has been telling Newsbeat about his hopes of home success at the British round of the World Superbike Championship this weekend.
The 29-year-old is Britain's most successful rider at the moment, and makes a return to Silverstone on the back of his Yamaha looking to get to the form he showed before he crashed at Monza in May.
Taking trophies
But Toseland says it's not been all bad news this season.
"When everything has been going to plan and everything has been normal we've been on the pace and have been taking trophies home," he said.
"I broke my hand really badly in my first race, in a crash, and that's not been able to heal.
"Then I had a big big crash in Monza where I got the footrest in the back of my neck.
"It's just been a bit niggly with a few little injuries, but that's part of the game in motorsport and you've got to take the rough with the smooth."
'Good chance'
Toseland has already familiarised himself with the new layout and is impressed with how it looks.
He said: "Silverstone is now the longest circuit that we do with the alteration to it.
"It's gone from a 3.5 kilometre track to just over 5 kilometres, so I think it's going be the first lap where we are over two minutes. It's going to be a long lap here.
"I had a look last week. I only did half a dozen laps but it was a good opportunity for me to have a look where the track went.
"We've got a good chance of being at the front this weekend."