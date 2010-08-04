BP says 'static kill' to stop oil spill has worked
BP says a new tactic called "static kill" which is being used to try and permanently seal the oil well leaking into the Gulf of Mexico has worked.
The method involves pumping huge amounts of mud through the top, which forces oil back down the well.
The leak started after an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon drilling rig in April which killed 11 workers.
In July a 75 tonne cap was placed on the well, keeping the oil inside, but that's only seen as a temporary measure.
"The well pressure is now being controlled by the hydrostatic pressure of the drilling mud, the desired outcome of the static kill procedure," the company said in a statement.
"Further pumping of mud may or may not be required depending on the results observed during monitoring."
BP said they would continue to work with the US administration's pointman Thad Allen "to determine the next course of action, which includes assessing whether to inject cement into the well via the same route."
BP have also been drilling a relief well in the last three months, which could be used to carry out a "bottom kill", where mud and cement are injected into the bedrock.
Before the cap was lowered onto the well, 172 million gallons of crude oil flowed into the sea.
Last week the company revealed that the spill had cost $32.2bn and reported a record $17bn (£11bn) loss.