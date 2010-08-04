Wyclef Jean 'to run' for president of Haiti
Singer Wyclef Jean is to announce he will stand as a candidate to become president of earthquake-hit Haiti, the former head of the country's Chamber of Deputies has confirmed.
Pierree Eric Jean-Jacques said that the ex-Fugees star will put himself forward in the elections which take place in November.
Speaking to AP Jean-Jacques said: "Yes, we have an agreement (with Jean).
"But he's the one who has to announce it first."
Media reports suggest that Jean will officially announce his candidacy on 6 August.
Relief effort
Last week, the singer's family indicated that the musician might be interested in becoming president of the Caribbean country.
In response to the suggestions the singer issued a statement saying he had yet to make up his decision on whether he would run.
Haiti was struck by a major earthquake in January which was estimated to have left more than 200,000 people dead and 1.5 million people homeless.
Since the disaster Haitian-born Jean, who was appointed Haitian ambassador-at-large in 2007, has been active in trying to help the relief effort.
Jean involvement
The 40-year-old singer helped organise a charity telethon with Hollywood actor George Clooney which was watched by 83 million people across America.
Speaking to BBC Radio 1Xtra news in January he said: "I was on the ground the day right after the earthquake."
"I walked into bodies on the ground resulting in me picking up a lot of bodies, bringing them to the cemetery because the morgue was overpopulated."
According to AP, dozens of candidates are expected to run for the presidency which would see the victor serve a five-year term replacing Rene Preval.
The singer and producer, best known recently for a string of collaborations with Colombian pop star Shakira, is hugely popular in Haiti where half of the population is under 21 years of age.