Surfers give verdict on the UK's first artificial reef
- Published
Councillors in Bournemouth are deciding what can be done to improve Europe's only artificial reef.
The structure cost £3 million and has been open less than a year.
It's intended to boost the waves for surfers so they get a longer ride on their boards.
However, the reef was called sub-standard following a report by marine experts from Plymouth University.
Critics claim it's been a waste of money and hasn't done the job it was supposed to do.
But others say the reef, which has been part of a regeneration project for the town of Boscombe, has brought in many more tourists and turned around a previously run-down part of town.
The company who built the reef also says it hasn't failed.
Newsbeat went and found out what surfers on the seafront really make of it.
Matt, local surfer, works in a bar on the seafront
"Personally I haven't used it but it seems like there's little point when you could be spending your days in better places like Sandbanks down the coast where there are natural waves anyway.
"What's the point in swimming out 250 metres to a reef that's not really doing anything.
"I think it's a good thing in terms of bringing people to Boscombe but they could have thought about the position of the reef.
"It's set up in such a way that it will only have an effect under certain conditions, and those conditions are so rare here looking over the English Channel.
"I've seen no surfers use it and only about half a dozen bodyboarders use it.
"Hopefully in the winter it will be better but I think everyone was expecting more from it.
"I suppose it's pulling its weight slightly with the amount of people coming to the area, but they are disappointed when they get here."
Sam, runs the Sorted Surf School
"It's definitely not a waste of money.
"The reef doesn't work as often as people want it to because it's not a wave machine - it can't create waves.
"A very large part is down to the weather - if mother nature doesn't cooperate, we have no chance.
"It does work on some days but it does make an advanced level wave that not everyone can use.
"But it's certainly not a disaster.
"A lot of the wave quality is still down to the swell and experts are looking at how it can be improved.
"We do get a wave every now and then in the summer and quite often in the winter when the season starts.
"There is some room for improvement though."
Joel, local bodyboarder
"For me personally, the reef works but I know a lot who would disagree.
"I'm a bodyboarder myself so it's a great wave for me. In surfer terms, it's hollow, fast and slabby.
"That means the wave is harder to catch if you're a surfer, but it's great if you're a bodyboarder as we don't have to stand up.
"For surfers, it may need some work to mellow out the waves and make the take off slightly easier.
"But only time will tell. It's only been in a year and this coming season will be the real test for the reef."